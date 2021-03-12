Friday, March 12, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital.

Sonko had been said to be experiencing some cardiovascular issues in addition to a required hip replacement surgery.

He was admitted at the facility just days after his arrest and arraignment in court over terrorism and other charges.

Sonko was released from custody on March 5, 2021, after the courts granted him a Sh1 million bond.

A prayerful Sonko has been posting religious messages on his official social media pages following his tribulations.

“When you face challenges, or go through difficulties, people write all sorts of things, and gossip about you, but one thing for sure they don’t own you, God does.”

“When God sees all the writings and fabricated stories about you, He cleans you, sets a table for you and blesses you in front of their eyes,” his latest message read.

The embattled former Nairobi Governor had asked the court’s leave to fly to South Africa for advanced medical care.

The Kenyan DAILY POST