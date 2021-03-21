Sunday, 21 March 2021 – Kiss 100 radio presenter and comedian, Jalang’o, has touched the hearts of many Kenyans after he came to the rescue of a helpless woman who has a disabled daughter.

The woman has been looking for well-wishers to buy her daughter a wheelchair since 2019 without success until the popular comedian came to her rescue on Saturday.

The mother of one shed tears of joy and thanked Jalang’o for changing the life of her daughter.

“Thank you so much for feeling my pain as a mother. I have sought help since 2019 and not even one person came through until I met Jalang’o and he heard my cry,” the woman said.

