Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has called on Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula to respect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga given the contributions he has made to democracy in the country.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader maintained that Raila exhibited courage when he united with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the spirit of the handshake after the 2017 chaotic elections, and which stabilized the country.

As a result of the handshake, Mutua urged political leaders in the country to give Baba a break and treat him as a hero and role model.

“It is baffling and to all purposes an indication of cognitive dissonance that some highly opportunistic leaders who were not party to the handshake, and who have benefited from the handshake are asking Raila Odinga to forego the handshake benefits in their favour.”

“Talk of hyenas waiting for the spoils after the hunt,” Mutua said.

He reminded politicians that competition in politics is normal, but it should not be used to undermine other people’s effort in championing for clean politics.

Mutua also added that having shown an interest in the 2022 general election, he does not have an excuse to disrespect Raila.

“Raila Odinga is one of my competitors in my quest to be the next president.”

“However, I have to respect him, and not try to use his efforts for self-benefit as others are doing,” the statement further reads.

The ODM party leader recently received backlash from some of his former political allies who said that he needs to step down and give others a chance.

