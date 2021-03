Saturday, 13 March 2021 – Baringo Senator and KANU party chairman, Gideon Moi, was humiliated in Bomet County on Friday after the residents started chanting hustler slogans while lifting wheelbarrows.

Gideon, who was accompanied by Nick Salat, a former MP in the area, was forced to cut short his speech for a few minutes after the residents gave him a hard time.

They were chanting hustler slogans in support of Deputy President William Ruto.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST