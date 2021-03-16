Tuesday, 16 March 2021 – On Monday night, NMS Director, General Mohammed Badi, went to inspect the state-of-the-art Green Park Terminus in the company of Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and various heads of directorates.

The terminus that is ready for use can accommodate 300 to 350 vehicles at any one time and up to 20,000 PSVs per day.

PSV vehicles plying Ngong and Langa’ta road will terminate at the modern terminus

The terminus will also host a Level 2 hospital, police post, supermarket, and eateries.

