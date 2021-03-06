Home Gossip Full package: NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s slay queen wife, MARY LINCON, causes a... Full package: NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s slay queen wife, MARY LINCON, causes a commotion with these new hot photos. March 6, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR DEMATHEW will smile from the grave after seeing how his wives are living in harmony – KAREN NYAMU and SAMIDOH’s wife should take notes. The men JOMO KENYATTA used to get to power and later betrayed them – Political betrayal in Kenya started a long time ago (PHOTO) This is what your grandfathers went through during slavery (PHOTO) Too hot to handle: Pretty Kalenjin slay queen cop, TASHA CHELIMO, leaves men with wishful thinking (PHOTOs) What is wrong with Kikuyu landlords, is this not madness? LOL (PHOTO) LOISE KIM is yet to get a husband with all this beauty! – Wanaume, kwa nini hamtaki kuoa single mothers?(PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow