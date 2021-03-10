Nevada Palace Hotel is a modern high-end hotel situated at the heart of Meru Country, Mt. Kenya region that graces the famous Mount Kenya. It is strategically located near Meru CBD, Meru Stadium and Meru National Park. With a capacity of 116 executive rooms, mature gardens, restaurant and a bar.

We are looking for a Front Desk/ Reservations Officer to serve as our guests’ first point of contact, registering guests, managing reservations and providing information about rooms, rates and amenities.

Responsibilities:

Welcome guests upon their arrival and assign rooms

Managing reservations and providing information about rooms, rates and amenities.

Perform all check-in and check-out tasks

Manage online and phone reservations

Inform customers about payment methods and verify their credit card data

Register guests collecting necessary information (like contact details and exact dates of their stay)

Respond to clients’ complaints in a timely and professional manner

Liaise with our housekeeping staff to ensure all rooms are clean, tidy and fully-furnished to accommodate guests’ needs

Confirm group reservations and arrange personalized services for VIP customers and event attendees, like wedding guests

Maintain updated records of bookings and payments

Requirements:

Degree or diploma in hospitality, customer service or similar field

Work experience as a Hotel Front Desk, Reservations officer, Receptionist or similar role

Minimum 2 years’ experience

Experience with hotel reservations software,

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Good Customer service attitude

How to Apply:

Interested and qualified applicants can submit their application (updated CV, and a photo size passport) via email to: hrm@nevadapalacehotel.co.ke before 30th March 2021.

Please indicate the position applied for on the email subject line.