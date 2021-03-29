Monday, March 29, 2021 – Former United States President Barack Obama’s grandmother, Mama Sarah Obama, has died at a Kisumu hospital.

According to family sources, Mama Sarah Obama died on Monday morning at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital in Kisumu aged 99 years.

According to sources at the facility, she had been admitted to the ICU for the management of diabetes

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in eulogising Mama Sarah Obama terming her as an icon of family values and a philanthropist whose contribution to the progress of the Kenyan nation shall be dearly missed.

“The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values,” the President eulogised.

Mama Sarah Obama will be remembered by many for her philanthropic work especially in her Nyang’oma Kogelo home in Siaya County where she initiated several community development projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST