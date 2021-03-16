Tuesday, 16 March 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress Angel Waruinge alias Miss Morgan has opened up on her love life.

Speaking in an interview with a famous You tuber, the pretty actress said she is not married but is in love and the lucky guy who has swept her heart is Jesus Christ.

“This is one question that you guys never miss. How about you ask me if I am in love instead. I am in love and I love it. Jesus Christ is my lucky guy. He is amazing, you should know him,” she said.

Miss Morgan further disclosed that she is a single mother to an amazing 8-year-old daughter called Amani.

“If my daughter was not here, I think we would be talking a different story. So I feel blessed having her,” she added.

