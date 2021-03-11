Thursday, March 11, 2021 – Former Somalia President, Ali Mahdi Mohamed, has succumbed to COVID-19 complications at the Nairobi Hospital.

Mohamed rose to power in 1991 after President Siad Barre was overthrown and stayed in office until 2000. He was succeeded by Abdiqasim Salad Hassan.

Somalia’s President, Mohamed Farmaajo, and a host of opposition politicians condoled with his family, describing Mr. Mahdi as a man who loved his country.

Farmaajo announced a three-day national mourning period and revealed that there will be a special committee to conduct his burial. He said the former leader will have a state funeral.

“He played his part in saving our country during difficult times,” Former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. “May God give patience and faith to the Somali people and the family he left behind”

Sheikh Sharif Ahmed, another ex-President, also offered his condolences, praying for strength for his family and Somalis in general.

The Kenyan DAILY POST