Monday, March 8, 2021 – Today is a special day as people from all walks of life across the globe celebrate International Women’s Day.

Former Kiss 100 presenter, Caroline Mutoko, who was rumoured to be warming the bed of the late Mutula Kilonzo, took to her Facebook page and dedicated sweet words to her mother just to make her feel appreciated.

Mutoko noted that she couldn’t be where she is today if it was not for her mother’s love and guidance.

The faded radio queen added that she is trying to guide her adopted daughter using the valuable lessons that she got from her mother.

“I couldn’t be here without my Mother’s love, support, prayers and wisdom. I’m doing my best, every day to give the same to my daughter. I know better, because I was shown better – That’s Leadership.Happy Women’s Day 2021. Happy New Week,” read the message.

Here’s a photo of Mutoko’s mother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST