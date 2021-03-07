Sunday, March 7, 2021 – Director Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has ordered immediate investigations into election violence and other malpractices witnessed during the March 4 by-elections across the country.

Speaking yesterday, Haji condemned politicians for perpetrating violence in the mini polls and vowed to take stern action against them.

He asked the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to open a probe into the assault of election official by Deputy President William Ruto’s goon and former CS, Rashid Echesa, in Matungu.

“My attention has been drawn to a clip in the mainstream and social media depicting a person suspected to be Rashid Echesa, former Cabinet secretary slapping IEBC official during the parliamentary by-election held in Matungu, Kakamega County,” Haji stated.

The chief government prosecutor directed the police to complete the probe and submit reports on the alleged violence in Matungu and London ward and that on Echesa’s conduct in 30 days for him to take the necessary action.

Echesa was arrested in Mumias, Kakamega County after being on the run for nearly 24 hours after committing the heinous crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST