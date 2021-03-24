Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Crisis is looming within Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga after it emerged that several members are not impressed with the DP’s leadership.

So serious is the issue that Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa decided to dump Ruto on the pretext that he was taking a four-month sabbatical from Tanga Tanga politics.

After the exit of Barasa, who was one of the dependable allies of Ruto in Western Kenya, more politicians in the region who had pledged allegiance to the DP are planning to follow suit.

According to sources, Ruto’s allies in Western, led by former CS Rashid Echesa, MPs John Waluke (Sirisia), and Benjamin Washiali (Mumias) are reportedly planning to dump him, accusing him of lacking the vision and strategy to win the election.

The fallout is stemming from UDA’s humiliating losses in Matungu, Kabuchai, and Machakos by-elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST