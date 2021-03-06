Saturday March 6, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has singled out Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala for assaulting a female poll official.

In a press statement, the Wafula Chebukati-led commission condemned the violence that was witnessed during the recently concluded by-elections across the country, especially on its officials.

“A female poll official was also assaulted, harassed, frog-marched, and insulted by a group of hooligans/goons in the company of Senator Cleophas Malala,” read the statement by IEBC.

IEBC further mentioned former Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Rashid Echesa, for assaulting a poll official who was discharging his official duties.

The commission said they were deeply concerned by the increased lawlessness and violence the country had recently observed before and during by-elections.

They further warned that if not firmly dealt with, the behavior would likely carry forward to threaten national security leading to the 2022 General Election.

“The commission strongly condemns all forms of electoral malpractices and in particular acts of violence against poll officials faithfully discharging their duties in the various by-elections of Thursday, March 4th 2021,” it read.

The commission warned politicians and members of the public that no acts of violence would be tolerated in the March 18th, 2021 Machakos Senatorial by-election.

Chebukati vowed to liaise with DPP and DCI to ensure action is taken against Malala and Echesa for beating up IEBC officials and destroying electoral materials.

