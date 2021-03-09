Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited ODM leader Raila Odinga for a crisis meeting at State House today to try and save the handshake deal between them.

The meeting comes only two days after the two held a phone call over an alleged fallout.

Raila will come face to face with former NASA counterparts and party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) at the meeting. The three leaders have been trading barbs publicly as they all gear towards the 2022 elections.

Gideon Moi (KANU), Moses Wetangula (FORD-Kenya) and Charity Ngilu (NARC), former Chairman of the Council of Governors, Wycliffe Oparanya and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will also be in attendance.

However, Suna MP Junet Mohamed, claimed that the meeting had been planned before and was not related to the alleged fallout between Raila and Uhuru.

“The meeting of the party leaders is on course as earlier planned,” Mohamed said, referring to Gideon Moi’s press statement on Thursday, February 25, where the KANU leader said that Uhuru and Raila will meet all political leaders who support BBI on Tuesday, March 9 to discuss a way forward.

The head of state also reportedly cancelled a meeting with MPs and MCAs on Monday, March 8, to prioritise the State House event.

The President and Raila were set to meet with the legislators to unveil a roadmap for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The meeting was postponed to a later date, as Uhuru is reportedly keen on reuniting the BBI proponents who seemingly appear divided, with Deputy President William Ruto’s allies claiming that the end of the handshake is nigh.

