Closing date: March 29, 2021

Background

The Kenya4Resilience Consortium (K4RC) is a collaborative effort of the Members of Kenya for Resilience (K4R) community of practice (CoP) in Kenya. The K4R community of practice has been funded by the Swedish Mission Council (SMC) since inception in 2018 The idea to form a consortium has been conceptualized by the members of the K4R in their endeavour to scale up some of the good initiatives that require further engagement at different institutional arrangements. At the 2nd Africa Regional Workshop on Integrating and Measuring Resilience organised by SMC for its member organisation in Africa, the idea to develop the consortium was further deliberated on. A few member organisations of SMC decided to come together and embarked on the process of developing a proposal to establish a consortium.

The goal of the consortium is to ensure reduced disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural, environmental and spiritual capitals of persons and communities, while increasing their absorptive, adaptive and transformative capacities. To achieve this goal, three higher level outcomes were developed; Livelihoods secured and enhanced across different communities participating in the Kenya for Resilience (K4K) Consortium in Kenya; Learning, innovation and adaptive management enhanced within communities and civil society organisations in Kenya The Consortium generates understanding on the connections between conflict and resilience, in order to more effectively support resilience interventions in conflict-affected and fragile areas. The consortium will engage directly with groups representing 2000 households in Samburu and Kitui Counties, to learn together on the ways they cope with shocks and stresses in their daily lives and which mitigation, absorptive, adaptive and transformative strategies they employ to bounce back after these catastrophic events, including the most current Covid-19 pandemic.

The Founding members of this consortium are Children’s Mission Africa (CMA), the Salvation Army (TSA), International Aids Services Kenya (IAS-K), and Life & Peace Institute (LPI). The consortium is currently funded for three years with long-term ambition to undertake local resource mobilisation through, local foundations, Embassies and other bilateral aid agencies operating in Kenya and beyond. Children’s Mission Africa (CMA) is the K4RC (Consortium) Lead and staff will be based at their offices.

Main Purpose of the Job

Based in Nairobi, Kenya with regular field visits to remote field locations, the job holder will provide Financial Monitoring services for the Kenya4Resilience Consortium (K4RC). One will be overall responsible for all financial and accountability components of the consortium. Financial management skills and financial accountability will ensure that the K4RC delivers high-quality programming and continuously works towards;

ü Livelihoods secured and enhanced across different communities participating in the Kenya for Resilience (K4K) Consortium in Kenya;

ü Learning, innovation and adaptive management enhanced within communities and civil society organisations in Kenya

ü The Consortium generates understanding on the connections between conflict and resilience, in order to more effectively support resilience interventions in conflict-affected and fragile areas.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities

ü Oversee the programme/consortium financial accounting according to the international standard of accounting

ü Prepare timely and regular financial management reports to the consortium partners and donors.

ü Take part in organisational assessments of partner organisations and project assessments.

ü Follow up and support partner organisations in the financial management of projects.

ü Review and give feedback to partner organisations on regular financial reports.

ü Make regular visits to partner organisation’s offices and field visits to project sites for financial monitoring.

ü Assess partner capacity needs and develop & execute capacity development plans for correct and transparent financial management of projects.

ü Follow up challenges and recommendations identified in organisational assessments, capacity development plans, reports, evaluations, and audits.

ü Ensure that internal requirements, requirements from back donors and auditors are communicated and understood and implemented by partner organisations.

ü Perform assessment of partner organisation’s auditors.

Basic Qualifications

ü Bachelor’s Degree in Finance / Accounting from a recognized university and/or (minimum) accounting qualification – CPA IV. Additional experience may substitute for some education.

ü Minimum of 4 years’ experience in accounting/finance/audit, preferable with INGO experience. Experience with Sida will be an added advantage.

ü Adequate working experience with accounting software QuickBooks preferred

ü Knowledgeable of and interested in the international development and humanitarian context

ü Good Excel knowledge

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

ü Well acquainted with the following computer softwares (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook).

ü High capacity in reading, writing and communicating in English and Kiswahili. Knowledge of other local Kenyan dialects is of great advantage.

ü Well informed of the development context in Kenya and the semi-arid areas.

ü Ability to work independently and in a team.

ü Good listening skills, initiative and creativity.

ü Interpersonal competence and ability to maintain good partnership relations.

ü Capacity to work with national and international organisations, authorities and various management structures.

ü Aptitude for planning, foresight and problem solving.

ü Capacity to work under pressure and beyond time limits.

ü Proven ability to plan and manage multiple tasks in parallel to optimize the short seasonal implementation window in multiple locations.

ü Demonstrated experience in building the capacity of program staff on Finance.

ü Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with ability to make sound judgment and decisions and offer innovative solutions.**

ü Strong relations management abilities. Ability to relate to people at all levels internally and externally.

ü Articulate communicator, excellent written and verbal communication skills with strong interpersonal, facilitation and presentation skills.

ü Flexible and adaptable to changing priorities, and unpredictable stakeholder expectations.

ü Proactive, resourceful, solutions-oriented and results-oriented.**

ü Demonstrated capacity to live and work in remote and insecure field locations with very basic amenities

Preferred Qualifications:

ü Good experience in project grants management preferably for Sida contracts.**

ü Demonstrated ability to develop high quality financial reports and budgets.

ü Professional experience in managing budgets and donor funds in an NGO setting.

ü Good understanding of managing financial audits.

ü Experience engaging with partner organizations.**

ü Financial Risk Management skills and experience highly preferred.**

ü Staff management experience and abilities that are conducive to a learning environment.**

Supervisory Responsibilities: No direct supervision

Travel: Must be willing and able to spend up to 30% of time in remote field locations.

Disclaimer:

ü This job description is not an exhaustive list of the skill, effort, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.

ü Both Male and Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

ü CMAs’ talent acquisition procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.

ü CMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

By applying to this job, I understand and acknowledge that CMA requires its staff to treat all people with dignity and respect and to actively prevent harassment, abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking. Further, I understand that if I am a successful candidate, I will be subject to a comprehensive background check, and my person al/professional references will be asked to evaluate my behaviors related to the above safeguarding-related topics.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are invited to submit applications to recruitment@childrensmissionafrica.org so as to arrive not later than 29th March 2021

* Shortlisting well be done on rolling basis and may fill the position before the closing date.*

The email subject line should include your name and the position you are applying to. The only attachment should be ONE document that has a cover letter (it must include your most recent salary, expected monthly gross salary and notice period required) and a detailed CV in PDF format.

Only Shortlisted applicants will be contacted.