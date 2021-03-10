Position: Financial Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

This position reports to the Finance Manager. The successful candidate will provide financial decision making information by collecting, analyzing, investigating and reporting financial data.

Responsibilities

a) Prepare monthly statements by collecting data, analyzing and investigating variances; summarizing data, information and trends.

b) Comply with tax filing requirements by studying regulations; adhering to requirements; advising management on required actions; calculating quarterly estimated tax payments; assembling data for quarterly and annual tax filings.

c) Respond to financial inquiries by gathering, analyzing, summarizing, and interpreting data.

d) Provide financial advice by studying operational issues, applying financial principles & practices and

developing recommendations.e) Prepare special reports by studying variances; preparing budgets; developing forecasts.

f) Analyze accounting systems used by the Hospital to look for inaccuracies and potential improvements.

g) Create efficient methods for accounting and financial record-keeping and management to implementthem.

h) Work with business managers to assess financial status and identify methods for cost-reduction and efficiency improvements.

i) Disclose or report financial activities to government authorities as necessary.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Finance Must be a CPA finalist

Minimum of five (5) years’ work experience

Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice

Must demonstrate ability to work independently with minimum supervision. Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams

Must demonstrate ability to multitask

Must demonstrate commitment to operational effectiveness

Should have ability to solve problems by applying relevant business knowledge Should demonstrate professional expertise in the relevant work area

Must have the ability to communicate effectively (both written and oral)

Must be able to work under pressure

Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals

Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages

Must be a born again and committed Christian with evidence of maturity in faith

Must be an honest person full of integrity in their personal conduct and handling of job responsibilities

How to apply

If you believe you are the right candidate and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria above, please send us your CV only to recruit@kijabehospital.org on or before 11th March 2021. After sending the email, you will receive an auto reply that will prompt you to fill in an application form. If you do not receive the auto reply, please check your spam/junk mail.

Please note that due to the high volume of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.