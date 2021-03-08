Job Title: Finance Officer – Data Center

Industry: Telecommunication

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: Finance Administrator

Gross Salary: 100K – 150K

Our client is a customer-driven Data Centre that enables their customers to enhance their value proposition by effectively interconnecting their businesses within their communities of interest.

They are seeking to hire a Finance Officer who will ensure accurate reporting, support cash flow management, fiscal and regulatory compliance.

The person must be a reliable professional with a broad knowledge of all accounting, financial, and business principles.

Key Responsibilities

Balance and maintain accurate ledgers in ZohoBooks.

Ensure all transactions have the necessary supporting documents which are stored in Zoho Books attached to the relevant transaction and filed accordingly.

Develop monthly financial statements (cash flow, profit and loss, and balance sheet)

Calculate and file timely and accurately VAT taxes.

Collect WHT certificates from KRA and send them to vendors on time.

Prepare financial statements for audit.

To ensure the customers are invoiced timely and accurately via ZohoBooks.

Ensure that accurate customer statements of accounts are prepared to assist collections.

Onboard vendors as per company procedures on to ZohoBooks

Strictly enforce “No PO, No Payment” policy

Prepare Bills, match invoices with purchase orders.

Obtain a quarterly, confirmatory statement of accounts from vendors.

Deal with all administrative requirements for the site.

Monitor the leave of the employee and ensure that employee absence is accurately recorded.

Maintain the asset register.

Work with your Finance colleagues in other countries to further develop the Finance function.

Engage pro-actively with your colleagues to make improvements in the Finance function.

Assist Sales Operations to prepare reports for customers, such as quarterly customer billing overviews.

Write a weekly report on your activities.

Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or related course from a recognized university.

3-4 years of relevant experience

At least CPA part 2 professional certification.

Knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles.

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Packages.

Strong accounting and analytical skills

Superb presentation skills.

Good Reporting Skills and Deadline-Oriented.

Strategic thinker able to bring about change and improvement.

Operates with openness and integrity.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Finance Officer –Data Center) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Friday 12th March 2021.