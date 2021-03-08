Job Title: Finance Officer – Data Center

Industry: Telecommunication

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: Finance Administrator

Gross Salary: 100K – 150K

Our client is a customer-driven Data Centre that enables their customers to enhance their value proposition by effectively interconnecting their businesses within their communities of interest.

They are seeking to hire a Finance Officer who will ensure accurate reporting, support cash flow management, fiscal and regulatory compliance.

The person must be a reliable professional with a broad knowledge of all accounting, financial, and business principles.

Key Responsibilities

  • Balance and maintain accurate ledgers in ZohoBooks.
  • Ensure all transactions have the necessary supporting documents which are stored in Zoho Books attached to the relevant transaction and filed accordingly.
  • Develop monthly financial statements (cash flow, profit and loss, and balance sheet)
  • Calculate and file timely and accurately VAT taxes.
  • Collect WHT certificates from KRA and send them to vendors on time.
  • Prepare financial statements for audit.
  • To ensure the customers are invoiced timely and accurately via ZohoBooks.
  • Ensure that accurate customer statements of accounts are prepared to assist collections.
  • Onboard vendors as per company procedures on to ZohoBooks
  • Strictly enforce “No PO, No Payment” policy
  • Prepare Bills, match invoices with purchase orders.
  • Obtain a quarterly, confirmatory statement of accounts from vendors.
  • Deal with all administrative requirements for the site.
  • Monitor the leave of the employee and ensure that employee absence is accurately recorded.
  • Maintain the asset register.
  • Work with your Finance colleagues in other countries to further develop the Finance function.
  • Engage pro-actively with your colleagues to make improvements in the Finance function.
  • Assist Sales Operations to prepare reports for customers, such as quarterly customer billing overviews.
  • Write a weekly report on your activities.

Skills & Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or related course from a recognized university.
  • 3-4 years of relevant experience
  • At least CPA part 2 professional certification.
  • Knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles.
  • Computer Literacy: Microsoft Packages.
  • Strong accounting and analytical skills
  • Superb presentation skills.
  • Good Reporting Skills and Deadline-Oriented.
  • Strategic thinker able to bring about change and improvement.
  • Operates with openness and integrity.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Finance Officer –Data Center) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Friday 12th March 2021.

