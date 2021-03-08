Job Title: Finance Officer – Data Center
Industry: Telecommunication
Location: Nairobi
Reports to: Finance Administrator
Gross Salary: 100K – 150K
Our client is a customer-driven Data Centre that enables their customers to enhance their value proposition by effectively interconnecting their businesses within their communities of interest.
They are seeking to hire a Finance Officer who will ensure accurate reporting, support cash flow management, fiscal and regulatory compliance.
The person must be a reliable professional with a broad knowledge of all accounting, financial, and business principles.
Key Responsibilities
- Balance and maintain accurate ledgers in ZohoBooks.
- Ensure all transactions have the necessary supporting documents which are stored in Zoho Books attached to the relevant transaction and filed accordingly.
- Develop monthly financial statements (cash flow, profit and loss, and balance sheet)
- Calculate and file timely and accurately VAT taxes.
- Collect WHT certificates from KRA and send them to vendors on time.
- Prepare financial statements for audit.
- To ensure the customers are invoiced timely and accurately via ZohoBooks.
- Ensure that accurate customer statements of accounts are prepared to assist collections.
- Onboard vendors as per company procedures on to ZohoBooks
- Strictly enforce “No PO, No Payment” policy
- Prepare Bills, match invoices with purchase orders.
- Obtain a quarterly, confirmatory statement of accounts from vendors.
- Deal with all administrative requirements for the site.
- Monitor the leave of the employee and ensure that employee absence is accurately recorded.
- Maintain the asset register.
- Work with your Finance colleagues in other countries to further develop the Finance function.
- Engage pro-actively with your colleagues to make improvements in the Finance function.
- Assist Sales Operations to prepare reports for customers, such as quarterly customer billing overviews.
- Write a weekly report on your activities.
Skills & Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or related course from a recognized university.
- 3-4 years of relevant experience
- At least CPA part 2 professional certification.
- Knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles.
- Computer Literacy: Microsoft Packages.
- Strong accounting and analytical skills
- Superb presentation skills.
- Good Reporting Skills and Deadline-Oriented.
- Strategic thinker able to bring about change and improvement.
- Operates with openness and integrity.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Finance Officer –Data Center) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Friday 12th March 2021.