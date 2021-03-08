Reports to: General Manager,

Responsibilities

Reconciliation of sales in all revenue outlets on a daily basis

Recording and retention of daily sales for reporting to the general manager

To maintain a filling system of all revenue backup for audit.

Obtain figures and back up on all goods and services given in the hotel at either a discounted rate, complimentary rate or on company accounts for reporting to the general manager

Maintain a cashbook on daily basis recording and detailing all cash purchases and receipts made during the day and ensure same day banking

Spot-check on regular basis the accuracy of all inventories taken by the storekeeper. This includes not only food and beverage store but also equipment, consumables and items in circulation

Maintain a log of these spot-checks detailing not only what was checked but also the reconciliation of any differences found between the stock control system items o hand and actual items on hand

Ensure that all requisitions are input in the stock control system by the hotel cost controller. A further check is to be made on the curacy of the input in terms of items ordered and numeric quantity

Ensure that all local purchases are approved before purchase and retain receipts, dockets and documentation of such purchases as back up for cashbook entry

Calculate monthly payroll of all applicable staff, reconcile and book all salaries, service charge and expanses due

Reconcile and book all deductions and equipment deposits and where applicable union dues

Using the appropriate human resource software, record any hotel staff movement such as sign on, sign off, promotions, demotions, salary changes and payment methods

Using the human resource software, prepare all necessary reports a wage slips

Make payment of staff payroll and paying attention that all payments received are signed for and filed for sending to general manager

Preparation of board financial report on a monthly basis

Act as manager on duty for the hotel, dealing with complaints, problem solving, disturbances, special requests and any other issues that may arise.

Perform other hotel-related duties as required

Qualifications

3+ years of experience as a Chief Finance Office

BSC degree in finance – accounting option

CPA-K graduate

Understands all hotel accounting systems both front and back office ( Fidelio, Sun system and material controls)

How To Apply

Only candidates with over 3 year’s relevant hotel experience for management positions and 2 years relevant hotel experience for supervisory position shall be considered.

Send your CV, Cover letter and copies of certificates indicating availability and current remuneration not later than 20th March, 2021 to hr@gelianhotel.com with subject line being the position applied for.