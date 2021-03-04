Alphafrica Asset Managers Limited

Job Title: Finance Officer

Reports To: Finance Manager

Overall Responsibility: The position will be responsible for post accounting entries into the financial management system. Assist in the monthly preparation and submission of CMA reports, monthly prepation of company and CIS management accounts.

KEY TASKS, DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Maintain the accounts payables report.

2. Generate customer invoices.

3. Prepare bank, general ledger, supplier, and other reconciliations.

4. Manages petty cash.

5. Prepares payments to suppliers and service providers.

6. Filing tax returns and making payments; VAT and WHT tax.

7. Compute agent’s commissions and make payments.

8. Files accounting and finance records in an orderly manner.

9. Any other duties assigned by supervisor.

ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance Accounting or other business related fields;

Professional Certification in Accounting (CPA at least Level 2 or ACCA).

WORK EXPERIENCE

At least 4 years of working experience in a similar function in the Financial Services sector, specifically investments management

BEHAVIOURAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

Good numerical skills

Experience in working with ERP systems

Ability to use MS-Excel

Ability to work well with staff in other departments

Good reporting skills

HOW TO APPLY:

If you are interested in the position and have the required qualifications, skills and experience, kindly CLICK HERE and apply on or before Monday, March 8, 2021.