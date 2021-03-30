Vacancy: Finance Intern

Location: Mlolongo

Starting date: Immediately

Job Description

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa, and has sites strategically distributed in the three countries namely: Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.

Kilimall serves a retail-customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support and many other premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role based in Mlolongo.

A financial intern plays a crucial role in assisting in the day to day activities of the accounting and finance department. The role comprises a wide range of finance functions that need to be executed in an effective manner to support the smooth operation of the department. This job is mostly supportive in nature and it is responsible for carrying out the accounting duties, accurately by applying various financing/accounting principles.

Responsibilities

To assist in making financial transactions, accounts payable, accounts receivables,vouchers, refunds, , by thoroughly checking and correcting the accounting and other relevant financial records

To provide support in preparing the financial reports in the accounting and finance systemas per the instructions received from the seniors

To maintain, update, and retrieve the financial information from the financial database andsystem

Toassist in the preparation of receipts and vouchers and their relevant formats, so that the financial details can be entered correctly in the accounting system

Toapply the basic accounting principles, knowledge, and techniques to analyse the variances, and perform routine finance activities

To perform accounting computations and calculations accurately, and try to identify ifthere are discrepancies, and if there are any errors, try to resolve them

Qualifications

The ideal candidate should have good administrative and clerical skills, and should be ableto follow instructions as given. He/she should be a good team player and should be able to work on deadline driven

Proficiency in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is essential as the candidate will need to handlehuge data related to finance.

The ideal candidate should be able to prioritize and organize your work to ensure that it iscompletely within the given time limit and have in depth knowledge of book keeping and accounting procedures along with high degree of concentration and an ability to identify accounting

A higher diploma or a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university supported byknowledge in accounting or finance would be sufficient to be eligible for this

Good math and computation skills to be able to make the calculations with good speed and

Workingexperience in a similar position is an added

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements?

Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com – Subject: Finance Intern

Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.