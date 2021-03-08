DanChurchAid (DCA) is working in Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Busia and Siaya counties with refugees and local communities to enhance peace, livelihoods and resilience.

DCA implements projects directly as well as through local partner organizations.

For more information on DCA, please visit http://www.danchurchaid.org.

DCA is seeking to recruit an experienced and energetic Kenyan National for the following position:

Finance Assistant

The position is based in Nairobi – with some travel to DCA’s offices in Nakuru and Kakuma anticipated – and reports to the Finance Officer based in Nairobi.

The main responsibilities of the Finance Assistant are:

Preparing and reviewing all balance sheet control accounts with an emphasis on the monitoring of accounts; Intercompany, Accruals, Prepayments, Staff Advances and Program Advances.

Reviewing all payment requests to ensure completeness, accuracy, relevance and value for money, and following up on staff travel payments & general advances.

Daily petty cash and bank flow management, online banking and other bank errands, including monthly bank reconciliations and other balance accounts as well as uploading to intranet.

Coordinate with field finance staff to ensure seamless flow of activities at field level.

Check and complete reconciliation of national staff payroll, including importing payroll expense to Maconomy.

Timely preparation of quarterly office budget reports

Ensure financial documents are properly supported, coded and filed for purposes of audit.

Support the Finance Officer in preparing annual financial statements and timely submission to HQ.

Support and ensure compliance with recommendations contained in audit reports.

Participate and support in the annual office audit, including partners project audits and DCA held expenses.

Professional Qualifications:

Relevant Degree in Finance/Accounting or related field from a recognized university and/or (minimum) accounting qualification – CPA II

Minimum of two years’ experience in accounting/finance/audit, preferably with INGO experience.

Adequate working experience with any ERP system (Quickbooks/SAGE/Other).

Excellent computer skills (MS Office; specifically MS Excel, Word and Outlook. Familiarity with using TEAMs, Zoom or other software for remote engagement an advantage)

Knowledge of and interest in the humanitarian and development context in Kenya.

Good interpersonal skills and a proven team player. Self-driven and results orientated in a challenging working environment.

Excellence in English, oral and written.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online.

The deadline for applications is: 19/03/2021

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

DCA offers: The position is for 12 months, subject to renewal, with a three-month probation period.

DCA offers a salary package (salary, insurance, and benefits) in accordance to experience and the DCA Kenya HR Manual.

DCA is an equal opportunity employer and all interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply regardless of race, gender, marital status and religious, political, or ethnic affiliation. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

DCA conducts a thorough anti-terror check as part of the recruitment process.

It is a prerequisite that you can pass this check and maintain this status throughout your employment period.