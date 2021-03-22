Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya)

Job Vacancy: Finance Assistant

Department: Finance & Investments

Reports to: Deputy Finance Officer

Duty Station: Nairobi

Duration: 1 year

Job Summary: Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya) is an autonomous chapter in the Transparency International movement, a non-partisan global coalition against corruption with which we share knowledge and exchange ideas for the greater good of Kenya.

TI-Kenya wishes to recruit a Finance Assistant to provide support within the Finance & Investments department through timely and accurate handling, sorting and filing of finance and accounting documents; processing of financial and accounting information; budget monitoring; mission tracking & reconciliations and any other general support as may be delegated from time to time.

Key Performance Indicators for this position

Accurate allocation of all expenses and payments to correct Fund/Project in Business Central Dynamics system;

Monthly summary of committed LPOs, invoices processed, and payments processed generated from Business Central Dynamics system;

Monthly ageing report of supplier balances with 80% to be within 30 days ie. Long outstanding balances should be investigated and resolved promptly to avoid back log.

Duties and Responsibilities

With the guidance and supervision of the Deputy Finance Officer, the Finance Assistant will be expected to diligently perform the duties listed below;

1. Record management and receipting.

Receiving, sorting and filing out documents of original entry- delivery notes, invoices, statements (bank, creditors), contracts, approved internal memos etc;

Ensure proper filing of copy of approved purchase order and encumber the same in Business Central Dynamics system;

Scanning of approved payment vouchers, contracts to the central document folders;

Ensure proper record keeping and filing of all TI-Kenya finance transactions source documents within the Finance Department as well as retrieving documents.

2. Account payables and invoicing

Obtain monthly supplier statements and perform reconciliations of supplier’s ledger balances;

Ensure that all payments for services rendered are made according to financial and procurement guidelines;

Review all petty cash vouchers and monitor reimbursements as per approved guidelines.

3. Procurement support.

Raising LPOs in Business Central Dynamics system for goods/services as requisitioned from the procurement process – ensure all requisitions are supported within TI-Kenya Procurement procedures;

Allocate all purchases to the respective grant/project dimensions in Business Central Dynamics system as per budget line for Mission Proposals;

Make follow up for internal approval of LPOs as per TI-Kenya’s procurement policy and procedures;

In liaison with Procurement Officer, issue signed copy of Local Purchase Order and signed Contracts to service providers.

4. Finance tasks

Review approved Mission Proposals for programme activities and supporting documents presented before processing imprest requests and payments to service providers;

Assist the Finance Officers in preparing project reports for donors and retrieving, scanning of required documents.

5. Data entry and journals.

Review and verify invoices, contracts and payment requests when raised;

Data entry in the financial management system (MS Dynamics – Business Central);

Allocate shared costs to dimension as per approved annual budgets ie. Electricity, rent, water, office admin etc;

Investigate and resolve invoice discrepancies and issues that may be raised by vendors;

Propose correcting journal entries for approval.

6. Contribute to team effort by performing related tasks as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounts, B.COM, Economics or related field from a recognized university;

Minimum of CPA II or ACCA;

Membership to ICPAK is an added advantage;

Working experience in MS Dynamics Navision is a must;

At least 1 year experience in finance and accounts, in a busy environment, preferably in an NGO or private sector;

Proven experience with use of computer programmes including MS Office, excel, etc;

Proficiency in costing and cost control; budgeting and budgetary control; financial reporting; cash management and taxation expertise.

Competencies

A person of high integrity that will model TI-Kenya’s core values;

Strong analytical, statistical and problem-solving skills;

Honest, diligent and trustworthy;

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision;

Excellent interpersonal skills; ability to communicate effectively with people from diverse fields and backgrounds;

A sense of urgency and prioritization of tasks.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit one PDF document as an attachment (combining the application letter and CV with at least three professional referees) via email to hr@tikenya.org.

The deadline for receiving applications is 26th March 2021.

Please include the reference Finance Assistant as the subject of your email applications.

Do not attach your testimonials or certificates.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

All qualified applicants will receive equal consideration for employment without regard to ethnicity, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or any other characteristic that has no bearing on the ability to perform the required job duties.

Disclaimer: Please note that TI-Kenya does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process and we do not recruit through recruitment agents.