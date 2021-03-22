St. John’s Community Centre (SJCC) | Global Communities

Kenya Health Partnerships for Quality Services (KHPQS)

OVC Program

Job Vacancy: Finance and Administration Manager

The goal of St. John’s Community Centre (SJCC) is to empower communities by effectively addressing root causes of poverty and injustices for the attainment of sustainable livelihoods.

SJCC is working in partnership with Global Communities with the goal to create long-lasting, positive, and community-led change and build the capacity of communities and local organizations to direct the development of lives and livelihoods.

SJCC is seeking a Finance and Administration Manager (FAM) in anticipation of the USAID-funded Kenya Health Partnerships for Quality Services (KHPQS) – OVC Program in Kenya.

The primary goal of the program will be to improve quality and increase the use of locally-led social services at the county level for OVC and adolescents.

Location: Machakos, Kenya

Reports to: KHPQS Chief of Party (COP), KHPQS Deputy Chief of Party (DCOP), SJCC Finance Manager

Responsibilities

The FAM will be responsible for financial management and administration for the KHPQS program.

The FAM will process and maintain records of the program budget, expenses, income, and routine financial reports.

The FAM will collaborate and report routinely to the program COP, DCOP, and to the SJCC Grants Administrator.

The FAM will advise on budget, provide recommendations for budget adjustment, liaise with financial institutions and project accounts, and assure that checks and balances are in place to provide transparency and accountability for project finances.

The FAM will also work collaboratively with the SJCC Monitoring and Evaluation team and the Global Communities Senior Advisor for Capacity Building to build and maintain systems that are compliant with donor compliance and reporting requirements and SJCC policies.

The FAM will communicate and collaborate with subrecipient project partners to support their financial capacity and responsibilities.

Qualifications and Experience

The FAM should have the following professional skills and qualifications:

The FAM should hold a Master’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Human resource or other related fields

With professional accountancy qualification as either a Certified Public Accountant – CPA or Association of Chartered Certified Accountants – ACCA, or equivalent membership of a recognized professional accountancy organization of good standing.

A minimum of seven years of experience overseeing grantee compliance with donor requirements for activities worth over eight million US dollars

A minimum of seven years of experience supervising overall operations of donor funded activities in Human resource, logistics, grant/ contracts and finance staff.

Five years of experience with United States Government (USG) donor program requirements and compliance for financial and grants management.

Demonstrated experience in developing and managing large budgets, relevant computer applications and databases, and systems for monitoring and reporting.

Additional skills for preferred candidates will include strong analytical skills with emphasis on budgeting and financial analysis, problem-solving, and innovative results-driven management systems development to deliver program results and donor reporting.

Excellent oral and written communications skills in English with proficiency in Swahili preferred.

The FAM should have the following personal skills and qualifications:

Ethical conduct according to recognized professional and organizational codes of ethics.

Detail-oriented and problem-solver.

Self-starter and self-motivated, hardworking, results-oriented, and passionate for quality of work.

Willing to travel to program sites throughout the area targeted, as needed, to support the program.

Application Process

To apply, send email with the following documents attached to: Sarah Karanja, sjcc2020jobs@gmail.com

1. Cover letter that explains why you think you are well-qualified for the job

2. Resume or CV showing the necessary qualifications, skills, and expertise

3. Three professional references (including email and phone numbers) for current / past work

Note: It is important for candidates to follow these instructions to be considered for the position!

Applications must be received in the mail by 5 pm on Wednesday 31st March 2021.

Please do not apply if you had applied for the same position in 2020.