Position: Director, Finance And Administration

Job Grade – D5 (I Post)

Job Description

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) is a State Corporation established under the provisions of the Biosafety Act No. 2 of 2009. The mandate of NBA is to exercise supervision and control over the development, transfer, handling and use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) with a view to ensuring safety to human and animal health as well as the provision of adequate level of protection to the environment.

The job holder is responsible for heading the Finance and Administration Division and oversees roles that provide enabling support to the organization’s core functions.

Responsibilities:

The duties and responsibilities at this level includes;

Formulates and implements Financial, Planning, ICT, Human Resources and Administration policies, procedures and strategies

Designs, implements, monitors and supervise internal financial control measures and systems to safeguard the property and assets of the

Prepares core budget and providing technical support/advice to the line

Ensures timely preparation and presentation of financial

Advises the Board of Management and Management on matters relating to Finance, Planning, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Human Resources and Administration

Ensures the authority performs to the requirements of state corporations act as well as international accounting standards.

Ensures Effective financial mobilization and management including exercising expenditure control.

Any other duty that may be assigned from time to

Qualifications

At least Twelve (12) years’ experience, five (5) of which must be in a senior management level in the public or private sector;

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Finance Option)

Master’s degree in a relevant field

Strategic Leadership Course lasting not less than six weeks from a recognized institution

Member of a professional Body in good standing (where applicable)

Strategic leadership skills

Excellent Interpersonal skills

Analytical skills

Leadership skills

Results orientated

Proficiency in Computer Applications

High level of Integrity

How to apply

If you believe you meet the criteria for the positions above, please submit your application in Hard OR Soft Copy enclosing copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials and a detailed Curriculum Vitae, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees in sealed envelope clearly marked with job title to the address below OR scanned copies of all your certificates and send to; info@biosafetykenya.go.ke on or before 13th April, 2021 at 5.00 p.m.

Chief Executive Officer

National Biosafety Authority

Nacosti Building, Loresho, – Off Waiyaki way

P.O Box 28251 – 00100 – NAIROBI

Email: info@biosafetykenya.go.ke

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and they MUST bring with them current clearance certificates during interviews from the following bodies: –

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

NBA is an equal opportunity employer; women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.