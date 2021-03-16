Position: Finance & Admin Manager

Location: Nairobi

Gross salary – Kes 80,000.00

Job description

Women4Cancer is a national non-profit organization that advocates for a cervical cancer free Kenya. We advocate for an effective cervical cancer response through prevention, early detection, and access to treatment.

Reporting to the Programme Manager, The Finance and Administration Manager will be responsible for overseeing the financial accountability and administrative. This position has a dotted-line reporting to the Board. Further, he or she will assist in administering the implementation of programs and projects implemented by Women4Cancer and serve as the key liaison to the organization and its strategic partners on finance related matters.

Responsibilities

Ensure compliance and consistency with the organization’s policies and procedures.

Manage the budget and expenditure in line with the workplans and agreements.

Provide effective support to programme unit on budget and finance management.

Create projects reporting/compliance systems and structures, prepare budget revisions, revise project details and status; determine unutilized funds.

Oversee the operational and financial management of projects from creation to closure; including identification of operational and financial problems.

Maintain integrity of financial recording/reporting system and follow-up on audit recommendations.

Ensure implementation of effective internal controls and the proper functioning of a client-oriented financial resources management system.

Provide advanced Administrative support to the programme including procurement.

Plan travel arrangement of programme staff and consultants

Assist with Human Resource administration.

Qualifications

A minimum of 5 years of professional experience with at least 2 years in management.

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Accounting with CPA (K) or equivalent

At least three years’ experience providing administrative support to a project related or donor funded organization,

Experience dealing with procurement and contracts management.

Experience in financially managing donor-funded grant programs.

Knowledge of QuickBooks multi-currency accounting software (field-based accounting).

Strong organizational and leadership skills.

Excellent oral and written English required.

Must have excellent planning and organization skills

How to apply

If interested fill in the attached google form https://forms.gle/fQ2QYk7TXHz8kjrg7 by end day 20th March 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.