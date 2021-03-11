Thursday, March 11, 2021 – Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has been flown to India for specialised treatment after his condition worsened at the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted from February 27, 2021.

According to Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Antiphas Lussu, the Tanzania strongman was airlifted on Thursday morning after doctors at the hospital authorised his airlifting.

Lissu said Kenyan doctors feared that Magufuli may die in Kenya and that is why they authorised his airlifting to India

“Latest update from Nairobi: The Man Who Declared Victory over Corona “was transferred to India this afternoon.” Kenyans don’t want the embarrassment “if the worst happens in Kenya.” His COVID denialism in tatters, his prayer-over-science folly has turned into a deadly boomerang!” Lissu wrote on his Twitter page.

Magufuli was the second world leader to deny the existence of COVID-19.

The first was late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza who said the disease was a ‘white man conspiracy’.

Nkurunziza died last year after contracting COVID-19.

We hope Magufuli will not follow a similar fate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST