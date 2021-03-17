Position: Publicity & Field Representative
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities:
- Incumbents of this position work in support of assistant sales attendant in charge and report directly to the supervisor
- Establish and develop new markets
- Distribute fliers then collect and deliver orders within Nairobi
Qualifications
- Excellent oral skills and ability to provide outstanding customer service.
- Form four Certificate.
- students currently in tertiary institutions have an added advantage.
- Residing within Nairobi.
- Fast learner/and very creative.
- Be able to work under minimum supervision.
- Computer literate