Position: Publicity & Field Representative

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities: 

  •  Incumbents of this position work in support of assistant sales attendant in charge and report directly to the supervisor
  • Establish and develop new markets
  • Distribute fliers then collect and deliver orders within Nairobi

Qualifications

  • Excellent oral skills and ability to provide outstanding customer service.
  • Form four Certificate.
  • students currently in tertiary institutions have an added advantage.
  • Residing within Nairobi.
  • Fast learner/and very creative.
  • Be able to work under minimum supervision.
  • Computer literate

How to apply:

Click here to apply

