Education Development Trust

Job Vacancy: Field Officer – Wasichana Wetu Wafaulu Project

Location: Tana river

Salary Details: Monthly gross of Ksh. 70,000 with benefits

Wasichana Wetu Wafaulu – Swahili for ‘let our girls succeed’. This second programme is a holistic six-year project specifically designed to strengthen the transition of these girls from primary into either secondary school or alternative, productive livelihood pathways.

The project’s intervention logic is geared towards addressing complex, multi-dimensional and interrelated barriers which obstruct girls’ educational attainment and transition. Our work is focused on the most marginalised girls, so geographically we work in arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) and urban slums in Kenya.

Funded by UK aid through the Girls’ Education Challenge (GEC), the project covers 540 schools – 480 primary and 60 secondary schools – spread across 8 counties in arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) and urban slums): Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit.

It is implemented by a consortium of partners led by Education Development Trust; other members of this consortium are Concern Worldwide, Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT) and Kesho Kenya.

About the role

The Field Officer is a key part of the GEC Transition Kenya –Wasichana Wetu Wafaulu (WWW project) with primary responsibility of implementing the project outputs in the community, households and girl level.

About the organisation

At Education Development Trust, we improve school systems at scale; we partner with governments around the world to help turn ambitious, visionary education policy into reality. We invest annually in our programme of education research and this evidence underpins our work and informs policy and practice around the world.

We have a long-established presence in Africa – running programmes since 1992 – and have worked with a range of governments, donor agencies and partners to improve education across the continent, providing short-term, expert consultancy and delivering long-term, national education programmes.

We have specialist expertise in sustainable school system reform at scale – from improving literacy and numeracy outcomes, to large-scale teacher training and strengthening the capacity of national ministries. We are experienced in leading complex programmes in challenging environments and we also work with like-minded organisations to ensure we maximise our impact.

Education Development Trust is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of everyone who comes into contact with us. We operate a zero tolerance policy to sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment (SEAH).

Applicants must be willing to undergo safeguarding screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers and police checks. Successful candidates will be required to sign a safeguarding declaration to confirm that they will abide by the Trust’s safeguarding policies and procedures, including, but not limited to, Protection from SEAH, and the Safeguarding Code of Conduct.

For further application details kindly download the attached Job Description HERE.

CLICK HERE to apply online.

Interviews will be held at Hola

Closing Date: 28 Mar 2021