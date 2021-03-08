VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: QUALITATIVE FIELD INTERVIEWERS

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa.

The APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers in one of its projects, “Changing Food Systems and the Challenge of Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance in Kenya and Malawi.”

The data collection will be in Nairobi County and its environs.

Duties & Responsibilities

Mapping of small, medium and large-scale poultry farms; poultry processors and retailers; and agro-veterinary stores in Nairobi and its environs

Recruit participants who meet the eligibility criteria

Moderation / facilitation of qualitative interviews (Focus Group Discussions, In-depth Interviews and Key Informant Interviews) with poultry farmers, processors/retailers, and agro-veterinary store managers/ owners

Note taking and compilation of comprehensive qualitative interview debriefing notes

Record interviews and focus group discussions using digital audio recording devices provided by the research team

Write brief reports following each interview/focus group discussion

Keep updated records of assigned work

Regularly file daily reports on project activities

Safeguard all assigned project equipment

Attend and participate in all projects related meetings

Timely reporting of project related issues to the supervisor for quick and effective troubleshooting

Other related activities, assigned by the supervisor and project manager or his designate.

Minimum Qualifications

1. A Bachelor’s degree in Public Health, Biomedical Sciences, Environmental Science, Social Sciences or other related field from a recognized university

2. Be fluent in English and Swahili (verbal and written), and able to facilitate interviews and focus group discussions in these languages

3. Have proven experience and skills in qualitative research work including interviewing, observation, focus group interview facilitation, moderation, note taking and report writing

4. Possess strong team work, interpersonal and communication skills

5. Be proficient in computer applications including use of MS word and excel

6. Experience with mapping and mobilization of participants

7. Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the data collection.

Added Advantages:

1. Understanding and experience with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) research (particularly collecting data on food and environment)

2. Knowledge and experience with participatory methods of data collection.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications including a Cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees by March 13, 2021 to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Qualitative Field Interviewer- Changing Food Systems Project.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.