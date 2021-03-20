Saturday, March 20, 2021 – Two individuals are feared dead after a plane crashed in Marsabit Town around the Kofia Mbaya area.

Sources privy to the matter confirmed that the plane was ferrying Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) which are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 22.

After the accident, exam papers could be seen everywhere with locals easily accessing it; something that has sparked fears of possible exam leakage.

This comes even as Education CS George Magoha had indicated that no exams will be leaked as he had made sure that everything pertaining to the national examinations is foolproof.

The cause of the crash is not yet established. However, residents lamented of bad weather in the area.

At the time of publishing, the Marsabit authorities were yet to give a report on the incident.

Photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST.