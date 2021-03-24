Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – A rogue PSV driver heading to Kisumu caused a fatal accident that left passengers with serious injuries.

In a video circulating online, the van that belongs to Samper Tours & Travel was being driven recklessly along the busy highway, oblivious of the danger that lay ahead.

Just when the reckless driver was overtaking a truck in a blind spot, he was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming truck.

The van rolled several times and then landed on a ditch.

Luckily no one died but some passengers sustained serious injuries.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST