Sunday, March 28, 2021 – Controversial singer, Akothee, took to social media breathing fire after a blogger published a story claiming that she is HIV positive.

The single mother of 5 threatened to sue the blogger for spreading false information and posted her HIV test results to dispel the rumours.

However, the post backfired after her followers noted that the results were dated 2019.

“Yes I am proving a point, so don’t tell me not to prove. For those interested in my HIV status, what you do with this information is up to you. Sipendi ujinga yenu,” Akothee fumed.

Fans challenged her to post the latest results to clear the air once and for all.

Akothee pulled down the post and went MIA after most of her fans made the request.

Here’s a screenshot of the post that she pulled down.

As you can see, the results are dated 2019.

