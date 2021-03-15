Monday, 15 March 2021 – Popular comedian and radio presenter, Otoyo, has taken the initiative to know his Covid-19 status after he came into close contact with a person who tested positive.

Otoyo revealed that he was contacted by the relevant Government authorities and urged to go and get tested when contact tracing was done.

Luckily, he tested negative despite being exposed to the virus.

Otoyo advised Kenyans to take care since the virus is real and lethal.

“So I got contacted by the relevant authorities to go get tested for Covid-19 after someone known to me got exposed.

The test may not be painful BUT It is scary AND the many hours you spend waiting for the results is torturous!!!

I’m glad to report that the results are out and I tested NEGATIVE. I thank God.

Take care of yourself out there. This thing is real.

(Wanatest pua na mdomo TU!!!!” he posted.

See his results.

