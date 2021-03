Monday, March 8, 2021 – Former Radio Citizen presenter and comedian, Inspekta Mwala, has appreciated his wife as the world celebrates the annual International Women’s Day.

Taking to his Facebook page, the witty comedian posted a photo goofing around with his pretty wife and urged fans to help him wish her a happy birthday.

“Let’s wish my wife a happy women’s day. Feel appreciated,” he captioned the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST