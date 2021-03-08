Monday, March 8, 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, came into the national limelight after he was busted faking miracles by former investigative reporters Mohammed Ali and John Allan Namu.

Kanyari would coach members of his congregation to give fake testimonies and then demand a ‘seed’ of Ksh 310 from Kenyans who were in desperate need of miracles and healing.

Kanyari made millions of shillings before his cunning tricks were exposed.

He was forced to close his church in downtown Nairobi that was being flocked by thousands of Kenyans and relocated to Kangundo road after his image was tainted.

The fake preacher is still living large even after his popularity dwindled.

Check out these latest photos that he splashed on his social media pages displaying a flamboyant lifestyle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST