Thursday, March 4, 2021 – A fake Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official has been nabbed in Matungu carrying a ballot box and ballot papers destined for Munami polling station.

The unidentified female was first roughed up by residents of Matungu before the police came to her rescue.

When pressed to state whom she was working for, the middle-aged woman said he was working for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate, David Were.

Here is the video of a fake IEBC official being apprehended with a ballot box and papers in Matungu

The Kenyan DAILY POST