Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Fake doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu, has attacked the Kenya Judiciary for sentencing him to 11 years in jail for operating illegal clinics.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Mugo, who is being incarcerated at Kamiti Maximum Prison, said the crimes he committed didn’t warrant such a lengthy sentence.

He said he wishes he had committed serious crimes like robbery with violence and drug trafficking.

“When I come out of prison, I would like to commit a serious offense like drug trafficking or robbery with violence since it’s like I am serving the same sentence,” Mugo said.

Mugo argued that the 11-year jail term with an alternative fine of ksh1.4 million was unfair.

He told the court that he was already accustomed to prison life, and claimed that Nairobi Resident Magistrate Martha Nanzushi was wrong in issuing him a sentence to be served consecutively.

Mugo, who declined to appeal the sentence, has already served six months.

“I have to serve the 11 years. I have been told that where there is an additional fine, the sentence does not run concurrently. I have to serve one sentence after the other for each count,” he said.

The Kenya DAILY POST