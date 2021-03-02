Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – Last week, controversial TV girl, Betty Kyallo revealed that she is set to make a comeback on the screens after signing a deal with KTN.

The single mother of one posted photos at Standard Media Group offices along Mombasa Road and announced that March 7 is the day that she will return to the screens after a long break.

“Told you it wasn’t for long, I am so blessed. Grateful to God, “she wrote without divulging more details on the new deal that she signed.

Some people have been speculating that Betty will be returning to the screens as a news anchor but that is not the case.

The faded TV girl will be taking up a new role at KTN as an entertainment host.

She will host the show alongside Eric Omondi.

Betty left KTN in 2018 after she was poached by K24TV.

She left K24TV in May last year after her salary was reduced by more than a half due to poor ratings.

