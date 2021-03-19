Friday, 19 March 2021 – Former Tahidi actor, Joseph Kinuthia who is better known as Omosh, will soon vacate from his rented ‘shackle’ in Kayole.

After his plight was highlighted about two months ago, a local real estate company gifted him a piece of land worth Ksh 500,000 in Malaa along Kangundo Road.

The same company offered to build him a three-bedroom house.

Elated Omosh took to social media and shared a video to show the progress of his upcoming house.

The renowned actor sat where the sitting room will be located and started fantasizing about his new life as a homeowner.

He noted that his life is indeed a miracle since he was almost being kicked out of his rented house in Kayole before well-wishers came to his rescue.

Watch the video of his upcoming house.

