Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Kalekye Mumo, is aging like fine wine.

The plus-size radio girl whose fame has diminished after she left Kiss 100, took to social media and announced that she has officially turned 45 years.

Dressed in a floral dress that flaunted her banging body, Kalekye posted a photo celebrating her 45th birthday in Diani and simply captioned it, “Hello 45. I have never been more ready. Thank you Jesus.”

She continued posting more age-defying photos to prove that women can still look hot at 45.

The former radio queen got married last year.

However, she jealously protects her husband from the limelight.

Here are photos that she posted on her 45th birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST