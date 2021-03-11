Thursday, 11 March 2021 -Jackie Nyaminde, popularly known as Wilbroda, has narrated how she felt relieved after her father passed away.

Speaking during an interview with comedian Churchill on his recently launched online show, the witty actress and radio presenter disclosed that her father died when she had just launched her comedy career.

But instead of mourning his death, she felt relieved since he had suffered for long.

Wilbroda’s father had a terminal illness that almost made her family bankrupt.

She spent almost all her money on his medical expenses.

He used to go hospital every two days.

“My father died during my early days in the comedy industry. But when he died, I was so happy. He used to go to hospital every two days. I really struggled financially because all the money I earned used to go into his treatment,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST