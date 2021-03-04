Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, has been caught on camera slapping an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official during the ongoing Matungu by-election.

In the video recorded on Thursday morning, the visibly angry Echesa confronted an election official, demanding to know why his party’s polling agents were allegedly chased out of a voting centre.

“You were told by who? Our agents are outside the polling centre. You cannot keep our agents outside. Why are you chasing them outside?” Echesa demands to know and then plants a slap on the polling official.

The incident happened at Bulonga Primary School, where voting was ongoing

Echesa was angered that Peter Okura, the IEBC representative, stopped one of United Democratic Alliance’s agents from entering the polling venue because he (the agent) had not met the pre-requisite criteria to access the venue.

According to Okura, he did not allow the agent in because he had “refused to wear a facemask.”

Echesa is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s point men in the Western region.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST