Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – On Wednesday morning, Kenyans woke to the news that former Prime Minister and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been hospitalised at the Nairobi hospital over an undisclosed illness.

According to his spokesman, Dennis Onyango, Raila was taken ill on Monday, a day after he concluded his 5-day Coastal tour, where he popularised Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Onyango said doctors at the Nairobi Hospital carried a series of tests to identify the nature of the illness and the tests will be out today.

Reacting to the news of Raila’s sickness on Wednesday, Kameme FM presenter, Gatonye Wambugua, said the former Prime Minister is feigning sickness to read the mood of the country after it was reported he was having differences with his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is all minyonyo(pretense). Raila is under pressure from his ODM brigade not to meet Uhuru to iron their differences about the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI),” Gatonye said.

“He just wants to buy time and put the country into uncertainty so the President can finally bow on his fresh demands on BBI,” Gatonye added.

Kameme FM is owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST