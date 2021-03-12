Friday, March 12, 2021 – ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta may betray former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Election despite their famous handshake.

According to Mbadi, betrayal is normal in politics and insisted the Opposition outfit was ready for anything.

“Mt. Kenya will play a key role in the succession politics.”

“But we are already immune to emotions and politics of betrayal.”

“Uhuru needs Raila for the handshake objectives to come true,” said Mbadi.

The vocal lawmaker dismissed claims that ODM members had been sent into panic mode after rumours surfaced that Raila and Uhuru were not on good terms.

“There should be no panic.”

“Betrayal is part of politics and it depends on circumstances, politics and interests.”

“The handshake gave Uhuru the calm to rule the country,” Mbadi said, noting that the success or failure of the handshake depended on the two principals.

The Suba South MP noted that Raila had built a solid support base over the years and was not worried about the plans the so-called system had for him.

His remarks come after Siaya Senator, James Orengo, another close Raila ally, claimed Uhuru’s loyalists were planning to sabotage Raila’s State House journey as well as the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST