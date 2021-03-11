Thursday, 11 March 2021 – Famous comedian Eric Omondi has been arrested barely 2 days after he launched the controversial Wife Material Season 2.

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, confirmed the comedian’s arrest on his Facebook page.

According to Mutua, Eric has violated the provisions of the Films and Stage Play Acts Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya by producing and distributing illegal content.

Mutua said the board will take all possible means to crack on all artists who are producing and exhibiting authorized films on any platform meant for public exhibition.

“Protection of children from exposure to harmful content remains our core mandate and any artist producing any content for public consumption must ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya,” the no-nonsense KFCB CEO said.

Omondi will be presented in court for contravening the Film and Stage Plays act.

Here’s the full statement by Mutua confirming the comedian’s arrest.

STATEMENT BY KENYA FILM CLASSIFICATION BOARD ON ARREST OF ONE ERIC OMONDI

The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorised films dubbed “Wife Material.”

The said comedian will be arraigned in court for contravening the law. The Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 provides that:

(1) No person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public is admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate.

(2) No film or class of film shall be distributed, exhibited, or broadcast, either publicly or privately, unless the Board has examined it and issued a certificate of approval in respect thereof.

(3) Any person who exhibits any film in contravention of the provisions of subsection (1) or subsection (2) shall be guilty of an offence.

The Board will take all possible legal means to curb production and exhibition of unauthorised films on any platform meant for public exhibition.

Protection of children from exposure to harmful content remains our core mandate and any artist producing any content for public consumption must ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya.

Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

