Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – Eric Omondi’s wife material season 2 is back with a bang.

Unlike the first season where only ladies from Kenya were featured, this time around, the show will feature 15 contestants from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The self-proclaimed President of Comedy in Africa took to his Instagram page and posted a controversial photo surrounded by 10 ladies who are part of the contestants and announced that the show has begun.

The photo sparked a lot of reactions online with Kenyans urging moral police Ezekiel Mutua to act immediately.

The Kenyan DAILY POST