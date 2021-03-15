Monday, 15 March 2021 – Former Churchill Show comedian, Eric Omondi, visited Ezekiel Mutua’s office on Monday morning to apologize after he opted for an out-of-court settlement, following his arrest last Thursday.

Mutua agreed to have an out-of-court settlement with Eric under the condition that he must terminate his controversial Wife Material show.

He further formed a mediation team led by Jalang’o and Churchill to try and see how they will promote clean content.

The no-nonsense moral police shared photos with Eric in his office and said, “Hosted comedian Eric Omondi when he paid me a courtesy call this morning moments before briefing the press on the proposed Mediation Committee and the way forward on his ‘Wife Material’ Show.”

