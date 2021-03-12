Friday, 12 March 2021 – Eric Omondi has issued an apology after he was arrested by DCI detectives on Thursday evening over the controversial wife material show.

The detectives, under the instructions of Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, raided his studios in Lavington and arrested him for producing un-authorized content.

He was released on a police bond of Ksh 50,000 today after spending the night in a cell.

The controversial comedian apologized to Ezekiel Mutua and to anyone that he might have offended through the controversial show that has caused an online uproar.

Omondi says that his intention when he launched the wife material show was to bring East Africa together through entertainment and not to disrespect women.

This is the full statement that he posted on his Instagram page after he was released.

I have had a very long phone call with my very good friend Daktari Ezekiel Mutua and he is of the very strong opinion that #WifeMaterial does not have to be dirty to sell. I completely agree with him and I have sent him a personal apology. The intention has always been to entertain and not to offend and I’d like to apologise to anyone who was offended🙏🙏🙏The whole idea behind #WifeMaterial is to bring East Africa and Africa together through Entertainment…The Vision is to take over Africa and the Dream is to lift the East African and Kenyan flags to the World and that requires a rigorous and vigorous creative process. In order to compete Internationally, we need to put our best feet forward. The creative process can be long and tedious and whenever a new idea is born it comes with a lot of teething problems. WE PROMISE TO BE BETTER AND DO BETTER

The Kenyan DAILY POST