Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Seasoned media personality, Eric Njoka, can now afford to smile after landing a new job as a News Anchor at Zee Media Corporation, India’s largest news network that touches the lives of over 150 million Indians through a clutch of national and regional news channels.

Njoka shared the good news through his social media platforms and urged his fans to continue dreaming big even when they are faced with hurdles.

“It happens when you keep at it. See you on the other side. It’s up to you to shape your destiny. Never stop trying and dreaming. It happens. Here is to new titles,” he wrote after landing the lucrative job that will elevate his career.

The talented news anchor will be reading news on Zee TV that is owned by the international media house.

Eric was part of TV anchors fired last year from K24 TV via a text message.

After he was fired, he went on a ranting spree and accused his bosses of bias.

He further accused President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose family owns Media Max, of failing to listen to the plight of Media Max workers.

“We are working for a President who does not care. It seems we are children of a lesser God because no one is listening to us. The company is frustrating us. It’s frustrating so many people. Some have families and if someone is not going to speak for them, I will regret why I never spoke for them when I go. Many people are suffering but they can speak out,” he ranted on a live video last year while drunk.

